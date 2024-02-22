Divya Agarwal shakes a leg with her 'mixologist' husband Apurva Padgaonkar on 'special night'

Mumbai, Feb 22 Reality TV star Divya Agarwal has shared some candid pictures with her "mixologolist" husband Apurva Padgaonkar from their cocktail night, saying she is "sipping on happiness".

Divya had tied the knot with her boyfriend, restaurateur and 'ginfluencer' Apurva on February 20 in a traditional Marathi ceremony.

Taking to social media, the 'Bigg Boss OTT 1' winner shared clicks from their cocktail night, wherein the newly-wed couple could be seen posing in a fun way. One picture shows Apurva holding a glass of drink, while the other features Divya drinking from the glass.

For the party, Divya opted for a silver shimmery frilled pre-draped saree. She styled her hair in soft curls and sported a glossy makeup look. The outfit was rounded off with a watch and a locket.

Apurva wore a shiny black T-shirt, black blazer and matching pants.

The post was captioned as: "Found my happily ever after, and a great mixologist! Sipping on happiness and surrounded by the people we love most. This is our special night."

For the wedding, Divya wore a purple and pink coloured bridal lehenga. She opted for a minimal diamond necklace, chooda and kaleerien. The groom wore a matching purple sherwani, and was sporting black sunglasses.

On the work front, Divya was last seen in the web series 'Fuh Se Fantasy' and the music video 'Rista Rista'.

