Divya Dutta: I absolutely love writing as well

Mumbai, Aug 22 Actress Divya Dutta, who has written two books titled “Me and Ma” and “The Stars in My Sky: Those who Brightened My Film Journey”, shared that acting is her first love but at the same time she cherishes writing as well.

Asked if she had to pick one as her first love between acting and writing, Divya told IANS: “Both are ways of expressing yourself. In writing, you’re expressing yourself, and in acting, you’re expressing through somebody else’s thoughts and lines. But it is an expression nevertheless.”

She added: “You’re living the life of someone else, and that, I think, is the most mesmerizing feeling. How many people get a chance to live so many lives?”

“My first love would be acting, for sure, but nonetheless, I absolutely love writing as well,” said the actress, whose latest work is “Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans”, a political drama web series directed by Deva Katta and Kiran Jay Kumar.

The Sony LIV show stars Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao in the lead roles, with Divya, Sai Kumar, Srikanth Iyengar and Nassar.

Set in the volatile political landscape of 1990s Andhra Pradesh, the series dramatises the evolving relationship between two prominent political figures—Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy—portraying their journey from close friendship to political rivalry.

The 47-year-old actress made her debut in Hindi cinema in 1994 with the film Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna, which she followed with a lead role in the 1995 drama Veergati.

She gained the spotlight for playing the lead role of Zainab, a Muslim wife separated from her Sikh husband, in the 1999 Punjabi film Shaheed-e-Mohabbat Boota Singh, set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India.

Divya was later seen in films such as Veer-Zaara, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Delhi-6, Stanley Ka Dabba, Heroine, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Irada. In television, she was seen in the serial Samvidhaan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor