Divya Dutta, Neeraj Kabi's 'Echoes of Valour' to be screened at Venice Film Festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 : Divya Dutta and Neeraj Kabi-starrer 'Echoes of Valour' is all set to be screened at the Venice Film Festival.

Directed by Indira Dhar, the film is touted to be a "poignant biopic on the mother of an Indian army soldier."

The film, which took over four years to go into production, is a layered meditation on motherhood, loss, and the often-unseen strength of women in the shadow of conflict, as per a press note.

Speaking about the upcoming screening at Venice, Indira Dhar in a press note shared, "Echoes of Valour has been an intensely personal journeyone that explores the fragile terrain of love, loss, and the human instinct to seek redemption. For its first intimate showing to be at Venice feels deeply right. I'm honoured to begin the film's conversation with the world in a place that values both vulnerability and vision. Returning to the international festival circuit after Putul has been both humbling and energizingthis moment feels like a quiet coming home."

Echoes of Valour is directed by Indira Dhar and produced by Margaret Zambonini and IKA Studios and will screen as part of a private closed-door showcase during the Venice Film Festival 2025.

