Divya Dutta on playing Iravati: Found little mischief and gameplay

Mumbai, Aug 6 National Award-winning actress Divya Dutta, who plays a politically charged leader Iravati Bose in “Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans”, feels her character’s manipulative traits are a blend of strength, flaw, and survival instinct.

Talking about whether she views the manipulative and calculative traits of Iravati as flaws, strengths, or simply survival instincts, Divya told IANS: “I think it's a mix of everything. It should be like that because I'm talking only as an actor. I feel these little things that even my director would give me—like, ‘OK, these are the lines. Now let's play a little in between, a little above, a little below with this and just make it the way it should be.’

Divya, who made her debut in 1994 with the film Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna, enjoys experimenting with layers within the character.

“So add a little bit of this, add a little bit of that. Or when we had the correct tone and we found that little mischief, we found that little gameplay, we found that little intelligent thing that just happened—or an emotional outburst—any of those. I think it is always a bit of everything and not just one emotion,” said the 47-year-old actress, who won the National Award for the 2017 social drama film “Irada.”

“Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans” is a political drama web series directed by Deva Katta and Kiran Jay Kumar. It stars Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao in the lead roles, with Divya, Sai Kumar, Srikanth Iyengar and Nassar.

Set in the volatile political landscape of 1990s Andhra Pradesh, the series dramatises the evolving relationship between two prominent political figures—Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy—portraying their journey from close friendship to political rivalry.

The show will stream on Sony LIV from August 7.

