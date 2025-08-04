Divya Dutta talks about ‘leadership and control’: It's not a fine line at all

Mumbai, Aug 4 Actress Divya Dutta, who will be seen in the upcoming series “Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans”, has spoken about leadership versus control and said that there is a significant distinction between the two and not a "fine line."

In the trailer for the upcoming series, Divya’s character Irawati Bose is heard saying the line: “Who says dictatorship is not leadership?”

Asked how she personally interprets the fine line between control and leadership, Divya told IANS: “That's not a fine line at all. It is a huge difference that makes sort of control and leadership because I think a leader mostly makes a team, a good leader, takes the team with you and yeah, dictatorship is something different, of course.

“But yes, I think that that line is a very ‘tha’ dialogue, if I may say so in a Punjabi way,” said that actress.

Talking about taking on the powerful role of Irawati Bose, the actress shared that she was drawn to it not only for its strength but also for the unique character dynamics.

“I think this was the take of the director who asked me to do this one. I think I took it because, not because of just the strength of the role, of course that is there, but because of the script, I think it is one of the most intriguing scripts that I have heard.”

She said that this kind of drama, which hasn't been really seen on the Indian screens.

“And two, I think the dynamics this woman has with the other characters was, I think, a delight for me as an actor to portray. So, I could assume that I was going to have a lot of fun and my director just sailed me through giving those little nuances, moments that were, like, I think that makes a greedy actor satiated,” said Divya.

“Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans” is a political drama web series directed by Deva Katta and Kiran Jay Kumar. It stars Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao in the lead roles, with Divya, Sai Kumar, Srikanth Iyengar and Nassar.

Set in the volatile political landscape of 1990s Andhra Pradesh, the series dramatises the evolving relationship between two prominent political figures—Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy—portraying their journey from close friendship to political rivalry.

The show will stream on Sony LIV from August 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor