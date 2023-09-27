Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, Pearl V Puri’s ‘Yaariyan 2’ trailer unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 : Adding to the excitement of the film, the makers of the upcoming drama film ‘Yaariyan 2’ starring Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, and Pearl V Puri unveiled the trailer on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Divya treated fans with the trailer and captioned it, “’s a v emotional moment for me as I miss my mom terribly every single day but today I miss her even more … I love you Mamma✨ I know you are proud up there ❤️♾️

#Yaariyan2 TRAILER.”

The trailer of Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru's directorial was launched at a stellar event in Mumbai.

The trailer shows the closeness between cousins which is no less than a sincere friendship. Despite being cousins, their relationship is bound by genuine friendship.

The trailer delves into Ladli's (played by Divya) marriage, which causes changes and challenges in their relationship.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present T-Series films and Rao & Sapru Films production titled ‘Yaariyan 2’. The movie which will hit theatres on October 20 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Aayush Maheshwari and is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

Divya previously helmed the first instalment of the film which starred Himansh Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film was released in the year 2014 and was a box-office success.

