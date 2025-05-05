Divya Khossla and Prerna Arora Team up For Something Exciting, Former Feels ‘Excited’ for the Collaboration

Divya Khossla and Prerna Arora, two influential female forces of the Indian cinema, are collaborating on an upcoming project. Recently, the producer took to her social media handle to share Divya’s BTS click from the sets, amping excitement about what’s to come. Divya is seen decked up in a bridal outfit, checking herself out in a hand mirror. Sharing the BTS still, Prerna Arora captioned the post, “Something big is coming…@divyakhossla😋🌟❤️”

Well, it does not just end here! Divya Khossla grabbed attention by commenting on the post, saying “Excited😍❤️” As soon as Prerna Arora shared Divya’s still, their fans were quick to admire it, and express excitement for the project. Considering that Divya Khossla has showcased her acting dynamics throughout her body of work, she is poised to establish herself as a sought-after actress all over again. After the filmmaker shared the unseen click, the audience is eagerly waiting for an official announcement, only to witness Divya Khossla doing what she does best - serving perfection on screens!