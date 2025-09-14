Divya Khossla Claps Back at Fake Sources Circulating Incorrect Box Office Numbers for Ek Chatur Naar, Urges Media To Be ‘Authentic’

Actress Divya Khossla has once again delivered an earnest performance in her latest Ek Chatur Naar. While she has always chosen roles that have been experimental and hard to project, the actress has been bothered over how her efforts get diluted to unfair practices that happen while reviewing films and project box office numbers.

Divya has always been very vocal about the fake box office figures that are projected. In the past she had called out one film which had tampered with its collections. This time, Divya Khossla has taken a stand for her latest film Ek Chatur Naar. The film has fallen prey to some wrong projections with its box office collections and some malpractices with its reviews. Calling them out, Divya Khossla wrote on social media, "Dear All, It's unfortunate that respectable media websites pick up box office collection from an unreliable source Sacnilk which has got no authenticity. I request all to take the official collection from our distributor Pvr. Sacnilk does not take collection from our distributors & often puts what it feels. During Savi also they put out a wrong collection of my film completely.

Again for Ek Chatur Naar they are putting extremely wrong collection which is unfair & corrupt. In this day & age when many sites have resorted to cheap tactics & blackmail for reviews & collection atleast the mainstream media needs to be authentic." Seeing her efforts written off so casually has certainly affected Divya and staying resilient in these hard times only shows her passion towards her craft and her strength to stand up for what is wrong.