Divya Khossla Embodies a Raw and Intense Character for her Untitled Next, Impresses with a Surprising Transformation Like No Other!

Divya Khossla is gearing up for an entirely different project that is sure to throw light on her versatility. The recently unveiled pictures of the actress give an in-depth glimpse of her role - raw, deep, and intensely layered. The pictures feature her in a character that seems economically ridden, dressed in pale salwar-suits, devoid of any makeup and naturally untamed hair framing her face - decorating the film’s theme.

With a certain kind of mystery and depth in her expressions and body language, Divya shows that she is not just acting; in fact, she is living the character by getting into the skin of it. The glimpses throw light on her incredible transformation, something that an actor rarely attempts.

After Savi, Divya promises to level up with this layered character, promising to tell a tale that’s intriguing and deeply moving. As the film is currently untitled, Divya’s looks from the film have ignited buzz surrounding what she has to offer. While the details are highly-awaited among the audience, one thing is sure: Divya Khossla is sure to add a strong title to her filmography!