Divya Khossla had gala time ‘bullying’ Neil Nitin Mukesh on new film

Mumbai, Sep 8 Actress-director Divya Khossla, who is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Ek Chatur Naar’, has shared that working with co-actor Neil Nitin Mukesh was more fun on camera than off the camera. It went on to the extent that she enjoyed bullying her co-actor on the screen.

The actress-director spoke with IANS in the Andheri area of Mumbai ahead of the film’s release, and said, “On the camera, it was a lot more fun. Off the camera, it was serious, because, you know, we both are very hardworking into our work. And we don't take our minds around here and there”.

She told IANS, “It's always work, work, work. But on screen, it was very fun because it was about the snake and the mongoose. And I had the most fun time of my life, bullying him”.

‘Ek Chatur Naar’ is a black comedy thriller film written by Himanshu Tripathi and directed by Umesh Shukla. It is set against the backdrop of a quirky small-town Indian landscape, the story follows a seemingly charming woman with a naivety that masks her razor-sharp wit. Ambitious and cunning, she effortlessly outsmarts everyone around her.

Earlier, the actress had shared that she always wanted to try her hands at comedy as she has got a comic bone in her.

The actress-director had said that the film gave her a chance to test her skills in comedy as an actor.

She earlier told IANS, “I have always, I don't know why, but I have felt that comedy is my genre. And I have always longed, wished and prayed that I get to work in a comedy film. So when this came, I was like, finally, I'm getting to do what I wanted to do. Maybe people don't know that side of me, because in real life also, I have that comic bone in me”.

Presented by T-Series, ‘Ek Chatur Naar’ is set to release on September 12, 2025.

