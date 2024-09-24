Divya Khossla on Similarities Between ‘Savi’ & Alia’s ‘Jigra’: Every Film Has Its Own Journey

Actress Divya Khossla has shared her thoughts on the intriguing parallels between the plot of her jailbreak thriller 'Savi' and the upcoming Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Jigra'. Emphasising that each film has its own unique journey, Divya expressed her gratefulness that she got the opportunity to explore this genre first.'Savi' which stars Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor, is inspired by the tale of Savitri and Satyavan, and revolves around the story of a simple housewife who attempts to jailbreak her husband from a high-security prison in England.

On the other hand, Alia's ‘Jigra’ revolves around the life of a brother-sister duo, who have been through a troubled childhood. The teaser shows that Alia is on a mission to take her brother (Vedang Raina) out of a prison by carrying out a jail break. Speaking about the similarities in the plot, Divya says: "Yes, I too have been getting this question a lot from the media, the industry and the trade that 'Savi' and 'Jigra' are seeming very similar, the plot and everything. Well, I would just like to say that with the love of the audience and the grace of God that 'Savi' has proved its worth totally on its own merits."

"We had a very good run in theatres and OTT too and we topped the charts in various countries. So, I’m just thankful for all the love. And yes, our film was based on jailbreak-- how a simple housewife attempts a jailbreak to get her husband out of the prison. And even though 'Jigra' may be similar to it I feel every film has its own journey to it and sometimes two production houses can make a film on a similar plot," she said.

Divya further shared: "And I am just grateful that I got the opportunity to explore this genre first. I would not like to comment further on it." She changed her name for professional reasons, about which she says: "Well, with 'Savi' becoming a success and getting so much of love and appreciation I got for my character, I definitely feel that the name change is working." The film directed by Abhinay Deo was produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of T-Series and Vishesh Films. 'Savi' had its theatrical release on May 31.