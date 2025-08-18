Divya Khossla Opens Up About Living in a Slum to Add Authenticity to Her Role in 'Ek Chatur Naar

Actress Divya Khossla has revealed that she "lived in a slum" in Lucknow to prepare for her role in her upcoming film Ek Chatur Naar, where she will share screen space with Neil Nitin Mukesh.

The actress shared that the experience was "one-of-a-kind," as it gave her a chance to see "the other side of living" and bring authenticity to her performance.

Divya posted pictures from the film on Instagram, where she appeared in a simple salwar kameez, her hair tied in a braid, and a black thread around her neck.

She wrote, "I lived in a slum in Lucknow to understand the life of slum dwellers for my role in #EkChaturNaar. It's been a one-of-a-kind experience to witness the other side of living and bring it to life with this transformation. Can't wait to take you all on this rollercoaster of a quirky comedy! On 12th September, hosiyari starts! #ChaturGiri #DivyaKhossla."

The posters of the film were also released recently, where the looks of both Divya and Neil's characters were unveiled. In one of the posters, Divya adds intrigue with a mysterious and mischievous look on her face, wherein her pleat is styled to resemble a snake. In another poster, Neil is seen standing next to her, dressed sharply in a formal suit, holding a gun with a sly smile.

Produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, and Zeeshan Ahmad, 'Ek Chatur Naar' will be released in cinemas on September 12, 2025.