Divya Khossla plays a housewife carrying out a jailbreak in dramatic ‘Savi’ trailer

Mumbai, May 22 The trailer of the upcoming thriller film ‘Savi’, which stars Divya Khossla in the lead was unveiled at a multiplex in the Andheri area of Mumbai on Tuesday.

The trailer gives a glimpse of a riveting story where Divya’s character carries out a prison break to save her husband (Harshvardhan Rane) from a potential threat to his life after he is framed in a case.

The trailer features several intense sequences including gunfights, hand-to-hand combat, planning and execution of the jailbreak. Actor Anil Kapoor also makes an appearance in the trailer as he can be seen helping Divya’s titular character with the strategy and cover to do the jailbreak.

During the trailer launch event, Divya interacted with the media and said that the film is a modern take on ‘Sati Savitri’.

She told the media: “‘Savi’ is a modernised version of Sati Savitri. In that story, Savitri brings her husband back from Yamraj. In this film, Savi, being a housewife, goes to the edge of the world to save her husband and her family.”

‘Savi’ is set to land in theatres on May 31.

