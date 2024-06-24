Divya Khossla Promoting Savi Without Her male Co-Stars? Here's What We Know

Savi starring Divya Khossla, Anil Kapoor, and Harshvardhan Rane has performed exceptionally well both commercially and critically. While the Abhinay Deo directorial received a strong word of mouth, another chatter it had to deal was about the actress promoting the film all alone. As Divya shouldered the film's promotions all by herself, the absence of her male co-stars was not just noticed, it raised questions too. A section of the audience was bothered by Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Rane not promoting Savi with Divya. Some even wondered if there was an issue between the actors and makers that led them to take a backseat.

Shedding light on the real reason, a source close to the film reveals, "While Divya sportingly took up promotions, the male actors refrained from joining in since Savi was more of a female led film. Despite insistance from the marketing team, the male actors decided that Divya takes the lead."

When Divya was asked about Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Rane's absence she said, "I am just grateful that Anil Kapoor sir decided to be a part of our film." Savi earned a total of Rs 20 crores worldwide gross at the box office. From other revenue mediums too, the film has generated a profit of around Rs 37 crores.