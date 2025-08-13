Divya Khossla Reacts to Being Compared to Her ‘Favourite’ Asin After the First Look Reveal of Ek Chatur Naar

Divya Khossla is gearing up for a dark comedy thriller with her upcoming film, Ek Chatur Naar. Ahead of the release, the actress treated her fans with the film’s intriguing motion poster, featuring her side angle. Interestingly, the audience couldn’t help but draw facial comparisons with the Ghajini actress, Asin!

Recently, Divya reacted to the same in a hearty way by penning a lighthearted note. Sharing the look on her Instagram stories, Divya wrote, “Saw that in the poster of #EkChaturNaar, you all are comparing me to my favourite Asin hehe..Yehi to Divya ki #Chaturgiri hai...Hosiyari Suru ho rahi hai cinema gharo mein 12th September ko..Waise aaj Nagpanchami hai.”

Divya’s quirky response has levelled up the excitement manifold, with audiences curious to see what she has in store with Ek Chatur Naar. For the first time, Divya is joining forces with Neil Nitin Mukesh and going by the recently unveiled motion poster, it surely looks like the two are stepping into never-seen-before avatars, blending wit, confidence and a hint of mystery.

After Savi, Divya Khossla diversifies her body of work with the dark comedy thriller and steps into another intriguing role, with all plans to impress everyone with her versatility. Helmed by Umesh Shukla, Ek Chatur Naar is scheduled to release in theatres on September 12.