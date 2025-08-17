Divya Khossla says she "lived in a slum" to prepare for role in 'Ek Chatur Naar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 : Actress Divya Khossla has revealed that she "lived in a slum in Lucknow" to prepare for her role in her upcoming film 'Ek Chatur Naar,' where she stars opposite Neil Nitin Mukesh.

The actress shared that the experience was "one-of-a-kind," as it gave her a chance to see "the other side of living" and bring authenticity to her performance.

Divya posted pictures from the film on Instagram, where she appeared in a simple salwar kameez with no makeup, her hair tied in a braid, and a black thread around her neck.

She wrote, "I lived in a slum in Lucknow to understand the life of slum dwellers for my role in #EkChaturNaar. It's been a one-of-a-kind experience to witness the other side of living and bring it to life with this transformation. Can't wait to take you all on this rollercoaster of a quirky comedy! On 12th September, hosiyari starts! #ChaturGiri #DivyaKhosla."

The first-look poster of the film was also released recently, where the looks of both Divya and Neil's characters were unveiled. In the poster, Divya appears to be portraying the role of a homemaker as she is shown cutting vegetables with a mysterious look on her face. Neil is seen standing next to her, dressed sharply in a formal suit, holding a gun with a sly smile.

Produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, and Zeeshan Ahmad, 'Ek Chatur Naar' will be released in cinemas on September 12, 2025. The makers have not disclosed much information about the film yet.

