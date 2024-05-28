Divya Khossla wore two pairs of jeans, no-makeup for jailbreak thriller 'Savi'

New Delhi, May 28 Divya Khossla, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming thriller film 'Savi', shared insights into the preparations for her titular character, revealing that she wore just two pairs of jeans during the entire 45-day shooting schedule and had no makeup on her face.

Discussing the preparations for playing Savi, Divya told IANS: "For me, it's extremely important to follow the director. I went with director Abhinay Deo's vision completely. The way he conceived the character, even in terms of look, he didn't want me to wear any makeup. So there is no makeup on my face."

The actress continued, "Then the kind of clothes he wanted me to wear, of course, I used to discuss a lot about those clothes. They gave me just two pairs of jeans to wear during the entire 45-day schedule. All the clothes were very loose. But the way he saw the character come alive, although I was like,'aise kapde kyun pehengi' (Why wear such clothes?) But his argument was completely correct, that when Savi is in a situation, where her husband has been convicted, she will not have time to look at herself in the mirror. She will just wear whatever comes in her hand."

Divya shared that the character looks so real, she is just a normal woman.

"She is just a simple housewife, but 'wo itni shakti apne andar se nikaalti hain, wo bahut strong lag raha hai', because of the way everything is presented," said Divya, who was last seen in 'Yaariyan 2'.

If playing Savi was mentally exhausting for her, Divya told IANS: "For me, I like to put all in my character. When I am doing a film, 'wo film mujhse jyada badhkar hoti hai'. I try to become that character before going for the shoot. I can feel the ups and downs and emotions of the character."

"And yes, when you are shooting something that is heavy, it does affect me. But I think that honesty should come from my face. It should not look like I am not in my character," added Divya.

'Savi' is a jailbreak thriller also starring Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor.

An Abhinay Deo film, 'Savi', is produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of Vishesh Films and T-Series.

It is set to release in cinemas on May 31.

