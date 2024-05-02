Divyanka enjoys 'alone time': 'If you're in my inner circle, you're sweeter than my solitude'

Mumbai, May 2 Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who recently suffered a forearm fracture, on Thursday shared happy pictures of herself, saying that her alone time feels so good.

The 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' fame actress took to Instagram and dropped a string of pictures, where she can be seen wearing a black kurta with white embroidery on it. She was sitting on a couch and posing for the lenses. Divyanka has kept her makeup minimal and her hair straight open.

The post was captioned: "My alone time feels so good. If you are in my inner circle, you are definitely sweeter than my solitude!"

The actress is also known for her roles in 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann', and 'Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala'. She was also the first runner-up in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

She is currently seen in 'Adrishyam' as Inspector Parvati Sehgal. It stars Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma.

The show is streaming on Sony LIV.

