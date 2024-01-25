Divyanka Tripathi: 'Adrishyam' made me explore new horizons

Mumbai, Jan 25 Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who will be starring in 'Adrishyam -The Invisible Heroes' said stepping out of one's comfort zone is always challenging, and this show provides her with the chance to explore new horizons.

Divyanka, who is known for her work in 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann' shared: "I've consistently opted for characters that embody strength, and Parvati is no exception. What distinguishes her from my previous roles is her unwavering determination to safeguard the nation."

"What adds an extra layer of excitement to this role is the opportunity to engage in extensive action, something I genuinely enjoy practicing and performing. Stepping out of one's comfort zone is always challenging, and Adrishyam provides me with the chance to explore new horizons," said the 'Intezaar' actress.

Divyanka further added that the entire experience has been both demanding and fulfilling, as it's mostly based on spontaneity.

Starring Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Eijaz Khan in lead roles, 'Adrishyam-The Invisible Heroes' will be streaming soon on Sony LIV.

