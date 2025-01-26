Divyanka Tripathi attends the 15th National Voters' Day at Bhopal as chief guest

Mumbai, Jan 26 One of the most popular faces on television, Divyanka Tripathi was recently called as the chief guest at the 15th National Voters Day in Bhopal. The event took place on 25th January 2025. The 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' actor revealed that she feels an overwhelming sense of pride in representing her nation on such an occasion.

Divyanka Tripathi shared her experience saying, “ I'm thrilled to share that National Voters Day is on January 25th and I'm invited as a chief guest to Bhopal, being a State Icon by the Election Commission! As someone who was born and raised in the beautiful city of lakes, I feel an overwhelming sense of pride to be representing a national and patriotic cause on home soil."

Remembering her childhood days, the actress revealed, "From my early days as just a 'colony kid' participating in local activities to becoming a State Icon, this journey has been nothing short of remarkable. I'm grateful for the opportunity to give back to my community in a meaningful way."

She further added how she has tried to make a difference as the Election Commission ambassador, "As an Election Commission ambassador, through years I have promoted voter awareness. Ensuring good governance & becoming a part of democratic process is nothing short of serving your nation.”

In the meantime, Divyanka Tripathi recently talked about being scammed by her Chartered Accountant (CA). According to the actress, her CA fled with Rs. 12 lakh of her hard-earned money.

She shared how her CA managed accounts for several actors on her set. After initially working efficiently for two years, he convinced her to sign four cheques for a bank in her name on the pretext of handling her taxes. However, he later disappeared with Rs. 12 lakh. Divyanka Tripathi recalled that although she kept calling him afterwards, he did not respond.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor