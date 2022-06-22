Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya to be seen on 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti' for 'bhai' Mika

Mumbai, June 22 Popular TV actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is all set to be seen on the show 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti' as Mika considers her as his sister and she will be helping him find the best match.

Divyanka says: "I am very happy to be a part of the show 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti'! I would like to suggest to Mika that in matters of love and marriage you should use both your heart and your mind to think things through."

"Also, it calls for a lot of sacrifice, adjusting, and flexibility. So, if you are willing to devote yourself fully to the other person and the other person is willing to do the same, then their Jodi will be perfect," she adds.

'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti' airs on Star Bharat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor