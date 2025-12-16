Divyanka Tripathi left impressed with husband Vivek Dahiya's surprise planning skills

Mumbai, Dec 16 Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi celebrated her birthday on December 14, and marking the special occasion, her actor husband, Vivek Dahiya, organized a fun birthday surprise for his better half.

Sharing glimpses from her birthday celebration filled with fun, food, and friends on social media, Divyanka expressed her admiration for her husband's surprise planning skills, saying that he can even make a career out of it.

The 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress wrote on her IG, "No stone left unturned to make me smile wider. Thank you my loved ones for making a regular birthday feel so special. Viv, your surprise planning is so incredible that maybe you can even make a business out of this skill. (Grinning Face with Smiling Eyes Emoji) Also, friends coordinated with Viv and just showed up. Apne to apne hote hain." (Beaming Face with Smiling Eyes emoji) (sic)."

Divyanka further thanked her admirers for showering her with immense love on her special day.

"Also, a heart felt thanks for so much love, reels, gifts and flowers pouring in from fans since last one month. I truly value the tiniest of effort to the biggest of plans and feel blessed that you find me worthy of this pampering. (Red heart emoji)," she added.

Recently, the 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann' actress expressed her desire to work in the voice modulation genre.

Her post on social media, asking for work, read, “Hello! I'm very keen on doing voice recordings and dubbings. If you, dear industry people, have anything suitable in hand, do tell me. Looking forward to new avenues and learnings. Thanks (sic),” followed by a red heart emoticon.

A few years ago, veteran star Neena Gupta left everyone shocked as she asked for work through a social media post.

She had written, "I live in Mumbai and am working. I am a good actor, looking for good parts to play."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor