Divyanka Tripathi makes this Navratri special by introducing garba to Vivek Dahiya for the first time

Mumbai, Sep 27 TV actress Divyanka Tripathi added a special touch to this year’s Navratri celebrations by finally introducing her husband, Vivek Dahiya, to the joy of Garba.

After years of celebrating the festival together, the couple made new memories as Vivek experienced the traditional dance form for the very first time. Taking to her Instagram, Divyanka shared photos and videos from Falguni Pathak’s dandiya event. She mentioned that Vivek could finally understand why she used to get so excited hearing dandiya music and often spoke about dancing all night long for all nine days during her college days.

Sharing glimpses from the event, the ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’ actress wrote in the caption, “I am so glad I could introduce Viv to Garba after so many years of being together. Finally, he could see why I used to get excited hearing Dandiya music and relate to my stories of dancing away all night long for all nine days during college days. Thank you @funcho for inviting us to Falguni's and making us feel so secure so we can freely enjoy to our heart's content. Happy Navratri to you all.”

In the images, Divyanka and Vivek, dressed in traditional outfits, could be seen striking happy poses together. In one of the videos, the couple is seen doing garba together. The actress also posted her solo and candid photos.

For the unversed, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya first met on the sets of their popular show “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein,” where their friendship blossomed into love. The couple got engaged in January 2016 and tied the knot later that year in Bhopal.

Work-wise, Vivek Dahiya has been seen in shows like “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” “Qayamat Ki Raat,” and “Nach Baliye 8.”

Divyanka Tripathi is known for her stint in shows like, “Banoo Main Teri Dulhann” and “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.” She also showcased her talent on reality shows, winning “Nach Baliye 8” in 2017 and finishing as the runner-up on “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11” in 2021.

