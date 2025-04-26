Divyanka Tripathi shares a glimpse of her family scenes in Bhopal

Mumbai, April 26 Renowned television actress, Divyanka Tripathi shared a glimpse of her family scenes in her hometown Bhopal.

The 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress took to her Instagram account and dropped a couple of stunning pictures posing in a blue chikankari salwar kameez. Her outfit was tied up with a silver neckpiece with complimentary jhumkas, light makeup, and open wavy tresses.

The album further included a happy family selfie featuring the entire clan, clicked by Divyanka's actor husband Vivek Dahiya.

The 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann' actress also posted a short video of her family waving at the camera.

Sharing a glimpse of her trip to her hometown, Divyanka captioned it, "Family scenes... The foundations of nostalgia !"

Recently, Divyanka and Vivek appeared as guests on Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, where they were asked about why they are not so active on social media.

Reacting to this, Divyanka said, “We’re really into our own world. When it comes to Instagram and other social media, we feel like we have to put in extra effort. We do understand that we receive a lot of love, and we want to reciprocate that—but it takes a lot of effort. So sometimes we just think, “Let’s make a reel and post it,” because we also feel a sense of responsibility.”

She added that she had calmed down now as she believes she has already put in so much energy over the years.

Recalling how she would work non-stop, Divyanka shared, “You know how I used to work—after shooting for 10 to 12 hours, I’d pick up a catalogue and head to Surat for an appearance. I’d travel at night, make an appearance, return in the morning, and go straight to shoot again, sleeping in the car in between. I lived like that for six years."

