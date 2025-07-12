Divyanka Tripathi shares pictures from romantic getaway with husband Vivek Dahiya

Mumbai, July 12 As they have completed nine years of marital bliss, actress Divyanka Tripathi shared some glimpses from their romantic getaway as they celebrated the milestone.

Divyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures. The first image showed the couple posing for a selfie from the balcony of their luxurious stay. Another showed the two standing on the balcony and posing for a picture.

A few other photographs were in the car as they were on route to their location. The couple were seen gorging on makhanas as they were on their way. The last picture was an adorable click of a stray dog.

For the caption, Divyanka wrote: “Tu aur main... Jee len zara... Zara Hi nahi...bohot zyada... Kyunki zindagi milegi na dobara.”

On July 11, Vivek shared that they choose each other everywhere, every time.

Vivek took to Instagram, where he shared a handful of pictures and videos from their romantic getaway to celebrate the milestone.

He captioned the post: “9 years of marriage and she still laughs at my jokes. Everytime. Almost. Grateful for the journey, the madness, the peace with Her. We still choose each other everywhere, everytime P.s Zero posts on the day coz we were busy living it (sic).”

Divyanka and Vivek met on the sets of their show “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” and fell in love. They got engaged in January 2016. Few months later in the same year the couple got married in Bhopal.

Vivek has been seen in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Qayamat Ki Raat. He emerged as winner of the reality series Nach Baliye 8 in 2017.

Talking about Divyanka, she is known for playing the double roles of Vidya Pratapsingh and Divya Shukla in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

In 2017, participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 and emerged as the winner. In 2021, she participated at Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as a contestant where she emerged as the runner-up.

