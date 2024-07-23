Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya recreate 'DDLJ' vibes in Switzerland

Mumbai, July 23 Actor-couple Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya, who recently vacationed in Europe, have shared a video recreating the vibes of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the 1995 cult musical romance film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (DDLJ).

The 'Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story' actress took to Instagram and posted a fun reel video with her husband Vivek.

The snippet shows the couple driving a car in Switzerland.

Vivek, who is sitting in the driver's seat, is donning a white half-sleeve T-shirt and blue jeans.

Divyanka is wearing a white dress with blue motifs. She has her hair tied up in a ponytail and opted for a natural, glossy makeup look.

The video shows the duo lip-syncing to the song 'Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko' sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan.

The reel is captioned, "What's a drive without Bollywood, and what's Switzerland without DDLJ?"

Their chemistry was adored by fans, with one user commenting, "Divek and this song is the best combination! You guys are looking so adorable."

Another fan said: "My precious babies."

For the unversed, the couple had shared that they were robbed in Europe, losing essentials like passports, bank cards, and expensive goods.

They later informed their fans through a social media post that they had received an 'emergency certificate' from the Indian embassy, making their 'Ghar wapasi' possible.

The couple enjoyed paragliding in Interlaken, Switzerland, and the local cuisine of Milan during their European vacation.

On the personal front, Divyanka and Vivek got married in July 2016 in Bhopal.

Divyanka participated in the 2004 reality show 'India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj'. She then played the lead role of Vidya in the 2006 show 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann'.

The actress has been a contestant in shows like 'Khana Khazana', 'Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan', 'Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout', 'Comedy Circus', 'Nach Baliye 8', and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

The actress last featured in 'Adrishyam' as Inspector Parvati Sehgal. It stars Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma and is streaming on Sony LIV.

