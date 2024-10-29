Diwali 2024: Soha Ali Khan bonds with family over 'tambola', 'cards'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 : The festive season is all about bonding with your family and friends over food, music, dance and of course games. As Diwali is around the corner, our Bollywood celebrities have also indulged themselves in the festive spirit.

On Tuesday, Soha took to Instagram and dropped a video in which she can be seen having a family get-together. Soha along with husband Kunal and daughter Inaaya looked super enthusiastic as they played tambola and cards.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBqbxg-hbzf/?hl=en

Kunal's parents and sister joined them for a fun time.

Giving a sneak peek into their family bonding, Soha wrote, "You win some, you win some more ... #mondaymotivation #diwali."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week, where she spoke withand opened up about her fitness mantra.

"My current fitness mantra is strength training because I am in my 40s now and I believe for you to be fit for the next few decades of your life it is important to make the current investment now and that investment for me is in strength training, building up my muscles, the woman in 40s tend to lose a lot of muscles mass and then you have trouble with osteoporosis, arthritis and weakness and weight gain and these are the things I am fighting with as it is important to be fit," Soha shared.

