Diwali 2025: Ayodhya lights up with special drone show

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 19 : On the eve of Diwali, the city of Ayodhya witnessed grand celebrations as a spectacular drone show illuminated the sky, adding a modern and artistic dimension to the traditional Deepotsav festivities.

Organised at Ram Ki Paidi, located on the banks of the River Saryu in Ayodhya, as part of the vibrant Deepotsav celebrations, the drone show added a modern touch to the traditional festivities and mesmerised attendees with its synchronised displays.

The drones painted a spectacular display in the sky, featuring visuals of Lord Hanuman, Lord Rama, Dhanush, and Ravana.

The drone show marked a unique fusion of innovation and heritage, symbolising Ayodhya's evolving identity as a global spiritual and cultural destination.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present at the celebrations and took part in the festivities.

Notably, he received official recognition for two new Guinness World Records created during the grand Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, organised by the Department of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and the Ayodhya District Administration.

The world records include the largest display of oil lamps, with 26,17,215 diyas lit along the banks of the Saryu River, and the most people performing simultaneous 'diya' rotation, marking yet another milestone in the spiritual and cultural revitalisation of Ayodhya under the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on Deepotsav 2025, and said that the festival has played a pivotal role in shaping a renewed identity for Uttar Pradesh on the global stage.

"I extend my wishes to the people of the state on Deepotsav 2025. Through this program of Deepotsav, we have tried to create an identity for Uttar Pradesh. To ensure that the identity of the citizens of Uttar Pradesh is not compromised and no one dares to play with their faith, after the formation of the double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh, we have made continuous efforts," the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting the scale and inclusivity of this year's Deepotsav, the Chief Minister noted that over 26.71 lakh diyas were lit in Ayodhya Dham, crafted by local artisans from the Prajapati and Kumhar communities, underscoring the government's commitment to empowering traditional potter communities.

"Today, more than 26,71,000 lamps have been lit in Ayodhya Dham. These lamps were made as a result of the hard work of the people belonging to the Prajapati and Kumhar castes of Ayodhya itself. These people did not want these people to get a job," he added.

According to officials, over 10,000 volunteers from universities and colleges participated in the diya-lighting and rotational activity. The diyas were arranged in a precise pattern to ensure accurate counting and verification by Guinness World Records representatives.

The Deepotsav, held under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, is now a symbol of faith, unity, and devotion. It continues to reinforce Ayodhya's identity as a global hub of spirituality and tourism.

