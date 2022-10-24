Diwali being the only off Rajshree Thakur gets, it's solely for family

New Delhi, Oct 24 Popular TV actress Rajshree Thakur spoke about how she is going to celebrate Diwali and reminisced about her childhood days and celebrating the festival with her family.

She says Diwali is an important festival for her and her family.

The actress, who is now seen on the TV show 'Appnapan', told : "I am looking forward to celebrating this Diwali with my friends and family. Due to the shoot, we hardly get any free time to meet our friends and family. Thus this is that one day we eagerly wait for throughout the year.

"Though I barely got any offs this year, still I tried to take some time out and decorate my house along with my daughter. And additionally, I am also preparing some sweets.

"After the pandemic, this is really going to be a very different Diwali for all of us. Due to covid for the past two years, we could not celebrate because of many restrictions. Also, I didn't see my family for a long period of time. Thus this time I am very excited to have gotten together and meet my loved ones."

As the festival is all about dressing up in a traditional and glamorous way, the actress asserted that she always opts for a sari.

"I have always been a saree lover right from my childhood days, I eagerly used to wait for this day during childhood days to get decked up in a saree and Anarkali. Thus even this time I am going to stick to it with some western touch maybe," she added.

While talking about her favourite food and sweets, the actress elaborated: "I have always preferred Maharashtrian delicacies. This year I have planned to take some time off and make some homemade sweets, like Besan laddoos and shakkarpara. As my family members love to eat homemade sweets."

She recalled her childhood days and getting new clothes.

"Diwali was the only time when new clothes were bought. My father used to wake all the kids up early in the morning. After taking bath we used to wear new clothes and go to dad's office to burn firecrackers. And distribute mithai and gifts to the staff," she concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor