'Diwali': First track of Tara Sutaria, Dhairya Karwa's 'Apurva' is out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 : Makers of 'Apurva' have released the first track titled 'Diwali', starring Tara Sutaria and Dhairya Karwa.

The song has been sung and composed by Vishal Mishra, with lyrics by Vishal Mishra and Kaushal Kishore.

Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat shared, "Though the film is intense at its core, Apurva is a complete entertainer. It combines romance, and action, along with a strong storyline. The 'Diwali' song intricately weaves the narrative of the film a night before everything changes for 'Apurva'."

Singer and composer Vishal Mishra added, "The 'Diwali' song from Apurva is a celebration of love and new beginnings as it lightens your life like Diwali. I hope the song resonates with everyone and becomes one of their favourite 'Love Anthem'."

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, 'Apurva' is touted to be a story of an ordinary girl who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to Survive and Live. Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, and Dhairya Karwa are also a part of the thriller.

Star Studios presents APURVA, a Cine1 Studios and Star Studios Production, written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Murad Khetani.

'Apurva' will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 15.

To fit the role, Tara underwent a radical makeover.

Tara took to Instagram to reveal that she went weeks without taking a shower or brushing her hair in order to fully inhabit her role in the movie. She wrote, "I am proudest of APURVA because I filmed every shot in the film myself. No excuses. I've never felt more strength and power than when we filmed.. ( @nix_bhat I owe a great deal to you for this, sir. ) I recall not showering for over a week mid-schedule so that I looked and felt as awful as I was meant to, I rolled in mud and ash ( this was honestly fun ) and my hair wasn't brushed for weeks on end! Here's a little peek into how I looked when we shot the poster.. Thank you all for SO much love. We as a team are overwhelmed. @avigowariker, thank you for all your help throughout the day."

In the pictures, her looks from the movie are shown.

