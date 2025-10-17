Diwali Is a Festival of New Beginnings and Hope: Sushmita Banik

Sushmita Banik, who made her television debut with Janani, is looking forward to celebrating Diwali on October 20. She said, "For me, Diwali is a festival of new beginnings and hope. It shows that no matter how dark life may be, even a little light can change everything." "I always celebrate Diwali with my family. We decorate the house, perform puja, distribute sweets, and light diyas at night. I like simple and peaceful celebrations," she added.

And she is all about an environment-friendly celebration. Talking about her plans for the celebration, she said, "I burn fewer firecrackers and use eco-friendly diyas. I maintain cleanliness and distribute sweets and gifts to people who might otherwise have none."

Diwali is about light overcoming darkness, and Sushmita resonates with it. She said, "There was a time when I went through a bit of a tough phase. Then Diwali came, and as I lit the lamps, it seemed like everything would be alright. That moment taught me that light always returns." This year she is grateful for her music video that released recently. She added, "I am also doing shows." Fond childhood memory of Diwali? "I loved burning crackers in my childhood, but now I don't burn them at all. Happy and safe Diwali to everyone," Sushmita ended.