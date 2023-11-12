Diwali treat! Ravi Teja drops new 'Eagle' poster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 : Ravi Teja greeted his fans on Diwali by sharing a new poster from his upcoming movie 'Eagle'.

Taking to Instagram, Ravi marked this auspicious occasion and treated fans with a new glimpse of his look.

In the poster, Ravi Teja is seen holding a gun and aiming his target, while he is backed by a flurry of weapons behind.

Sharing the poster, he wished fans and wrote, "Happy Diwali#eagleonjan13th."

As soon as the poster was unveiled the fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Happy dipawali Ravi teja annayya and look super anna [?][?]"

"Rocking StillMass Maharaj Ravi Teja annaya Eagle," another user commented.

Makers recently unveiled the teaser of the movie.

The clip begins with a shot of multiple bodies lying on the ground, accompanied by Ravi Teja's voiceover cautioning, " Kondalo Lavani Kindaki Pilavaku... Ooru Undadu...Nee Uniki Undadu...(Do not ask for the lava from the volcano to descend, it will wipe out not only this village... but also your existence)"

The film is written, directed, and edited by Karthik Gattamneni.

Sharing the teaser link on Instagram, Ravi wrote, " #Eagle Teaser is out now! Flying off for this Sankranthi on Jan 13th ."

The cast of the film also features Anupama Parameshwaran, Kavya Thapar, Srinivas Avasarala, Vinay Rai, Navdeep, Madhubala, Praneeta Pattnaik, Ajay Ghosh, and Srinivas Reddy among others.

'Eagle' will hit the theatres on January 13, 2024. It is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner.

