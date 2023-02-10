DJ Pulse Toronto reigning it in the industry like no other!

Famously known as DJ Pulse Toronto was born & raised in Muscat, Middle East has been his home ground as he has been actively performing in Dubai, Bahrain, Qatar & Oman and is well known face in these markets. Apart from the stage name he is known as Prableen Singh.

From the very beginning Prableen had passion towards music & dance. His first dance performance on stage was at the age of 14 with the King of Punjabi Pop “MALKIT SINGH”. His passion towards music was taken into a different level when he started DJ’ing. He quickly understood the ‘Pulse’ of people and played various genres of music ranging from House, Hip Hop to Bollywood, Bhangra and even Arabic.

Specializing in Bollywood Music, he has been part of Movie Productions & Official after party DJ of various Bollywood movies such as ‘Once Upon A Time In Mumbai – Doobara, Gunday and Aiyaary. His main forte is Bollywood music and says that it interests him the most.

He has performed in various nightclubs across Dubai, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, India and Canada. He has also been featured as guest DJ on local radio & FM stations in the Middle East. He has been performing with most of the top DJ’s of India.

Apart from being a DJ, he has also diversified into organizing destination weddings and artist management. Many high profile destination weddings in Dubai & Muscat were handled by DJ Pulse Muscat and his team. He has close connections with Mumbai and arranges Bollywood Celebrities for performances across the Middle East.

His life goals are as lively as his stage presence and his name itself and it is to take Bollywood Music all over the world and collaborate with international artists and give them a platform to perform in the middle east. In all it is just a given fact that DJ pulse is reigning the arena like no other in the business.