DJ Snake to perform in 6 cities in India for Sunburn Arena tour

New Delhi [India], July 24 : Popular French DJ and producer DJ Snakeis set to arrive in India for a massive six-city Sunburn Arena tour across the nation this year.

As per the press note, the tour will kick off in Kolkata on September 26, followed by Hyderabad on September 27, Bengaluru on September 28, Pune on October 3, Mumbai on October 4 and wrapping up in Delhi-NCR on October 5.

Fans can expect Sunburn to unveil an even bigger showcase and a more electrifying production this time around, underscoring DJ Snake's continued recognition of India's major fanbase with undying demand.

Tickets for the tour will go live starting July 26th at 12 PM (Noon) IST, exclusively on BookMyShow.

The decade-long partnership between DJ Snake and Sunburn stands at its strongest, bringing back the EDM artist for a third time, after his last performance in India in 2022. From sold-out shows and roaring crowd chants to fans belting out every lyric at full volume, the French hitmaker has created magic every time he has hit the stage in India, and he is now back to bring that energy to a whole new level.

Speaking about his return to India, DJ Snake recalled the love he received from his Indian fans on his last tour.

"The passion and the love in India - it all hits different. I still remember the energy during my last visit with thousands of voices singing every word back to me; It was pure madness! It's the way the crowd gives everything they've got. Every time I come back, that connection feels so deep. See you soon India!" as quoted in a press note.

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, expressed his excitement to welcome DJ Snake back to India.

"DJ Snake's return to India for his third Sunburn Arena tour speaks to the incredible demand and the unique bond he has built with India over the years. It's been great to work with him over the years and it's truly heartening to see artists of his stature come back to perform and to larger crowds each time. At Sunburn, our goal has always been to champion India as a top destination for global talent by delivering world-class experiences. This tour reminds us of how far we've come in shaping the country's EDM landscape and the belief our fans place in us is what keeps us going. With lots in store, this one is set to be truly special," said Karan Singh as quoted in a press note.

This tour isn't just another comeback but a celebration of the unstoppable bond between DJ Snake and his Indian fans.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor