DJ uncovers mastermind behind chaos in 'Vanshaj'; Will Yukti get Gargi to confess?

Mumbai, May 6 The viewers of 'Vanshaj' witnessed in the recent episodes that DJ (Mahir Pandhi) sets a trap to catch the person messing with his mind and making him believe in Yuvika’s ghost.

His plan proves successful as Yukti (Anjali Tatrari) becomes entangled in the DJ's trap, triggering alarms to sound.

In the upcoming episodes, DJ uncovers the mastermind behind the chaos and rushes to confront them. In the intense chase with Yukti, both of them end up on the terrace where DJ spots Yuvika.

However, suddenly, there’s a loud crash as the glass barrier in front of DJ shatters, causing him to collapse unconscious. In a race against time, Yukti urgently reaches for her dummy phone to call the doctor.

Meanwhile, DJ’s mother Gargi’s nerves are stretched to her limit making her overwhelmed with worry for DJ’s well-being.

It will be interesting to watch whether Yukti will succeed in getting Gargi and DJ to confess their brutal deed.

Talking about the sequence, Anjali said: "Yukti wants to make DJ and Gargi confess about their brutal deeds towards Yuvika and her family. Determined with this thought, Yuvika successfully manages to trick Gargi, but DJ proves to be tough to convince. However, the entire setup by Yukti to make DJ convinced about Yuvika’s ghost also fails when she gets caught in a messy trap by DJ."

"However, her luck shines when DJ falls unconscious, making Gargi worry about the entire situation and make an attempt to confess. The upcoming episodes will show how Yukti manages to outwit DJ while she gets caught in his trap," she added.

'Vanshaj' airs on Sony SAB.

--IANS

sp/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor