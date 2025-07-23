"Do give it all your love": Boman Irani sends best wishes to son Kayoze over his directorial debut 'Sarzameen'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 : Veteran actor Boman Irani is extremely happy for his son Kayoze as his directorial debut 'Sarzameen' is all set to be released.

On Wednesday, Boman took to Instagram and sent a shout-out to Kayoze, showering love on him.

He shared a series of heartfelt throwback images and personal milestones with Kayozefrom childhood moments to film setswith captions that read like a proud father's diary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boman Irani (@boman_irani)

"It's showtime, folks!" he wrote in one frame, followed by "Fast forward to today... my son Kayoze just directed his first film, Sarzameen."

This year is even more special for the Irani family, as both father and son made their directorial debuts in the same year. Boman humorously added, "Both father and son made their directorial debuts in the same year. Thankfully, I managed mine a few months earlier!"

Boman's debut directorial 'The Mehta Boys', which was released a few months ago, won many hearts. Now all eyes are on Kayoze's Sarzameen, which stars Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Recalling their early years on set, Boman shared another nostalgic image saying, "He started off holding the clapboard for me. And now? He's calling the shots..."

The actor also looked back on their family journey with a touch of humour:"Always knew I'd direct something one day..."

Boman captioned the post, "There are some moments in a father's life that stay. This one will remain forever...@kayozeirani directorial debut with #Sarzameen on the 25th of July! Do give it all your love ."

Sarzameen is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions. It will be out on JioHotstar on July 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor