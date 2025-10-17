"Do not suspect foul play": Singapore Police Force on Zubeen Garg's death case

New Delhi [India], October 17 : A month after the demise of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) have said that they do not suspect any "foul play" in the case, adding that the investigation is still underway.

Noted singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, allegedly while swimming, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the Northeast India Festival.

In a statement released by the SPF on Friday, the police force has urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information about the singer's death.

"The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is aware of speculation and false Information circulating online regarding the circumstances of Mr Zubeen Garg's death. The case is currently being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with Singapore's Coroners Act 2010. Based on preliminary investigations, the SPF does not suspect foul play," read the statement of SPF.

SPF further added that they will submit their findings of the investigation to the "State Coroner" for the "Coroner's Inquiry."

"Upon completion of the SPF's investigations, which may take up to another Three months or so, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will then determine whether to hold a Coroner's Inquiry ("CI"). A Cl is a fact-finding process led by a Coroner, who is a Judicial Officer of the Courts, to establish the cause and circumstances of death. Its findings will be made public upon conclusion," said SPF.

On October 1, 2025, the SPF provided a copy of the autopsy report and preliminary findings to the High Commission of India.

"Despite the fact that SPF is still in the midst of its investigations, on 1 October 2025, it extended a copy of the autopsy report of the late Mr Garg, and SPF's preliminary findings, to the High Commission of India upon their request," read the statement.

"The SPF is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case, and this takes time. We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information," added SPF.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Police authorities will meet the Assam Police team led by Special Investigating Team chief and ADGP Munna Gupta on October 21 amid the ongoing probe into the death of singer Zubeen Garg, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

CM Sarma assured the public of justice in Zubeen Garg's case.

"Another step forward towards justice for our beloved Zubeen. The Singapore Police authorities will meet the Assam Police team led by Sri Munna Gupta, ADGP and Head of SIT, on 21st October. Our collective resolve remains, Justice for Zubeen will prevail," the Chief Minister wrote on X.

As per the investigation led by the Special Investigation Team and the CID of Assam Police, the alleged accused in the case include the main event organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's Manager, Siddharth Sharma, Sandipan Garg (suspended APS officer) and two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

On Wednesday, the CJI court in Guwahati sent five accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Sandipan Garg, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, to Judicial custody in connection with the Zubeen Garg death case.

