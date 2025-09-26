'Do You Wanna Partner' stars Tamannaah Bhatia & Diana Penty set to enter the 'Rise and Fall' tower

Mumbai, Sep 26 Bollywood divas Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty will be stepping into the 'Rise and Fall' tower this weekend to promote their show, "Do You Wanna Partner".

The viewers will get to see Tamannaah and Diana interact with the contestants, take part in unique challenges, and witness how their presence shakes up the dynamics inside the tower.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Diana opened up about why she took her time making her OTT debut with “Do You Wanna Partner?”

The 'Cocktail' actress revealed that she prefers to wait for roles she can connect with, emphasizing that her debut needed to be meaningful—a substantial part rather than a small role in a big show.

When asked why she took her time to say yes to the web show format, Diana told IANS, “Well, what can I say…I’m always late to the party! But on a serious note, I’ve always been sure that I will wait for the opportunities that are right for me, the ones that I feel the most invested in. Because it doesn’t make sense to do something just for the sake of doing it, or because there’s a certain pressure to do it. In my mind, the perfect OTT debut involved something weighty - a good, solid part, not a small part in a big show.”

“I wanted to play a character that was significant throughout the show. And equally important for me was a good platform, a good banner and directors I felt comfortable with - because at the end of the day, I’ve always been a director’s actor. Do You Wanna Partner couldn’t have been more perfect as my OTT series debut - with Prime Video and Dharmatic being on board, and with Archit Kumar and Colin DCunha leading the way. Not to mention, the opportunity to play Anahita, a character I had been waiting for for a long time! I’d say the wait was definitely worthwhile,” the 'Chhaava' actress added.

"Rise and Fall" airs every day on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.

