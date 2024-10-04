Doctor charged in Matthew Perry's death admits guilt over Ketamine distribution

Washington [US], October 4 : In a significant development related to the death of actor Matthew Perry, Dr Mark Chavez has pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges involving the distribution of ketamine.

The plea was entered during a court appearance in Los Angeles on October 2, according to E! News.

Dr Chavez, a California physician, admitted to conspiring to distribute the powerful anaesthetic to Perry, who tragically passed away in October 2023 due to the "acute effects of ketamine," which ultimately led to his drowning in a hot tub, as revealed in an autopsy report released in December.

Although Dr Chavez has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, he faces a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years when he is scheduled for sentencing on April 2, 2025, according to E! News.

As part of the terms, he has surrendered his passport, remains out on bond, and has agreed to cease practicing medicine.

Chavez is one of five individuals charged in connection with Perry's death.

The actor had openly struggled with addiction, and the court heard that Chavez operated a ketamine clinic and sold ketamine lotions to Dr Salvador Plasencia, who subsequently distributed them to Perry.

Plasencia has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy charges linked to the case, according to E! News.

The Department of Justice revealed that Plasencia and Chavez exchanged text messages discussing how much money they could persuade Perry to spend on ketamine.

Notably, Plasencia reportedly referred to Perry in derogatory terms, stating, "I wonder how much this moron will pay."

Both Chavez and Plasencia have surrendered their medical licences, as confirmed by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Chavez's attorney, Matthew Binninger, expressed his client's remorse, stating, "He is trying to do everything in his power to right the wrong that happened here. He is doing everything in his power to cooperate, to help in this situation, and he's incredibly remorseful," according to E! News.

In addition to Chavez and Plasencia, three others are implicated in Perry's death: his assistant Kenneth Iwamasa and friend Erik Fleming, both of whom have pleaded guilty to ketamine-related charges and are awaiting sentencing.

Jasveen Sangha, another individual involved in the case, has pleaded not guilty and is alleged to be a drug dealer associated with ketamine.

The case continues to unfold, drawing significant attention due to Perry's high profile and the circumstances surrounding his untimely death.

