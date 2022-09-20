Doctor G Trailer Out: Ayushmann Khurrana's medical journey looks chaotic but funny

Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday revealed the trailer of his upcoming social comedy film `Doctor G` which, is slated to hit theatres on October 1.. He turns doctor for his new film, the one who is sort of trapped in the gynaecology department. Ayushmann's Uday understands women aren't comfortable with male doctors when it comes to gynaecology. However, there's Shefali Shah as Dr Nadini to pull him and the audience out of this notion. She wants him to lose the male touch and take his responsibility as a doctor seriously. This awkward confrontation of Dr Uday with female physiology is what Doctor G is all about.

Sharing the video on social media, Ayushmann wrote, "Gynaecology department ki har ek naari, padegi #DoctorG pe bhaari! #DoctorG will attend to you in theatres from 14th October 2022 #DoctorGTrailer out now! @rakulpreet @anubhuti_k @shefalishahofficial @sheeba.chadha @ayeshak_ @themadnomaddiaries @JungleePictures @zeemusiccompany."Anubhuti Kashyap, who is director Anurag Kashyap's sister, will be making her debut as a feature film director with the upcoming project. She has in the past directed the dark comedy mini-series 'Afsos' and the critically-acclaimed short film 'Moi Marjaani'