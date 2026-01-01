"Doctor Sahab was a patriot by birth": Mohan Bhagwat discusses life of Dr Hedgewar at 'Shatak' song launch

New Delhi [India], January 11 : Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday launched 'Bhagwa Hai Apni Pehchaan', the first song from 'Shatak', a film on 100 years of RSS, at a special event in Keshav Kunj. He discussed the ideology of the Sangh and shared lesser-known aspects of the life of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, commonly referred to as "Doctor Sahab".

Recalling an incident from Doctor Sahab's childhood, he said that when Dr Hedgewar was just 11 years old, both his parents passed away on the same day within an hour. He said that such a traumatic experience at a young age would normally leave a person withdrawn or detached, but it did not have a negative impact on Doctor Sahab's mind or personality.

"Doctor sahab ki aayu, uss samay 11 saal ki rahi ho. Itne chhote aayu mein, itna bada aghaat jab hota hai, to vekti akela ho jata hai..." he said, adding, "Doctor Sahab was a patriot by birth."

Addressing the gathering, Bhagwat said, "The Sangh and Doctor Sahab are synonymous words." He added that as the Sangh evolves into new forms, people feel it is changing, but in reality, it is only manifesting gradually. He compared this process to a seed growing into a tree, saying that similarly, the life of Doctor Sahab - the ideology and spirit of the Sangh - is embodied in this evolution.

On the occasion, RSS All India Executive Committee member Suresh (Bhaiyyaji) Joshi, singer Sukhwinder Singh, producer Veer Kapoor, director Ashish Mal, and several other dignitaries were present at the event.

The Sarsanghchalak noted that the song captures this rarely explored dimension, portraying how Dr Hedgewar, after losing parental support, chose to dedicate himself completely to the nation.

The launch marks a significant milestone in the journey of the film Shatak, which seeks to chronicle the untold story of the RSS, its prominent leaders, and its contribution to Bharat's social, cultural and political fabric. According to a release, the song is a powerful invocation of Bhagwa, the saffron hue that has long symbolised sacrifice, discipline and spiritual strength in Bharat's civilisational ethos.

'Bhagwa Hai Apni Pehchaan' sees the colour not merely as a symbol, but as an identity rooted in values, service and collective consciousness.

It calls for unity under the saffron flag, urging people to rise together, anchored in shared purpose and cultural pride.

Sung by Sukhwinder Singh's captivating voice, long associated with passion and national fervour, the song emerges as RSS's stirring musical tribute to discipline, collective spirit, patriotism and love for the motherland. Composed by music director Sunny Inder and penned by lyricist Rakesh Kumar Pal, the track is driven by rousing rhythms and resolute lyrics that echo conviction and unity.

On this occasion, Mohan Bhagwat added, "Dr. Hedgewar's life embodied the RSS spirit - Bharat first, always. The movie 'Shatak' and its song 'Bhagwa Hai Apni Pehchaan' showcase his unwavering patriotism and strength. RSS isn't changing; it's evolving, staying true to its roots. This film unveils untold stories, highlighting Dr. Hedgewar's ability to unite people and handle life's challenges with equanimity. My best wishes to the team for this impactful initiative."

Adding further, Sukhwinder Singh said, "I'm overwhelmed to have Mohan Bhagwat ji launch my song 'Bhagwa Hai Apni Pehchaan'. His presence is a blessing, and his vision inspires us. I loved the director's vision - simplicity with impact. History should be cherished. This song isn't just a professional opportunity; it's national service. I've poured my heart into it, hoping it'll resonate with all. This song portrays the true spirit of Hindustan."

As per the release, 'Shatak' traces the 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), from its founding in 1925 in Nagpur to its evolution into a nationwide voluntary movement. A concept by Anil D Agarwal, directed by Aashish Mall and produced by Vir Kapur, with Aashish Tiwari as co-producer, the film is presented by ADA 360 Degree LLP and is slated to release soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor