Docu 'To Kill a Tiger' nominated for best documentary feature at Oscars

Mumbai, Jan 23 The documentary film ‘To Kill a Tiger’, directed by Indian-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja, has been nominated for the upcoming edition of the Oscar awards. The film has been nominated in the Documentary Feature Film category.

The fellow nominees are ‘Bobi Wine: The People’s President’, ‘The Eternal Memory’, ‘Four Daughters’,and ‘20 Days in Mariupol’.

‘To Kill a Tiger’ follows the story of a family in Jharkhand, India, who are campaigning for justice after their teenage daughter was brutally raped. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2022. It had its American premiere at the Lighthouse International Film Festival in June 2023.

The film’s official website states about the story, “Ranjit goes to the police, and the men are arrested. But Ranjit’s relief is short-lived, as the villagers and their leaders launch a sustained campaign to force the family to drop the charges. A cinematic documentary, ‘To Kill a Tiger’ follows Ranjit’s uphill battle to find justice for his child”.

The film is produced by Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim.

The 2024 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10 at 4:00 pm (Pacific Standard Time) at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. It will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

