Documentary on Hrithik Roshan in works? Director Shashi Ranjan spills the beans

Mumbai, Feb 5 Hrithik Roshan continues to be one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood even after more than two decades. His journey has been quite inspiring, and we can get a sneak peek of his life on the Netflix documentary series, "The Roshans".

Lately, movie buffs have been wondering if there will be a documentary on Hrithik Roshan. Actor and director Shashi Ranjan answered this during an exclusive chat with IANS.

When asked, "Is there any intention to do a documentary on Hrithik?", the filmmaker replied, "Whenever he wishes to make a documentary, it will include various aspects of his life, as a father, as a husband, as an actor. We are not sure what other roles he would have taken on at the time. Wherever his journey takes him."

In the meantime, a couple of days ago, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram and dropped a picture of a yummy bowl of Gajar ka halwa. He wrote in the caption, “Gajjar ka halwa Healthy ? Or unhealthy ? What do you think?”.

On another note, movie buffs have also been waiting for the fourth installment in the popular franchise, "Krrish" with bated breaths. Now, the director Rakesh Roshan, has expressed concern about the scale of the film and his difficulty in financing it. He revealed during an interview that the scale of the picture is large, and if he reduces the scale, he fears it is going to look like an ordinary picture.

Furthermore, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming drama, "War 2". Made under the direction of Ayan Mukerji, the project further stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani as the core cast.

While Hrithik Roshan will be seen as Major Kabir Dhaliwal yet again, Jr NTR has been roped in as Veerendra Raghunath, a South Indian RAW Agent.

