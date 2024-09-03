Documentary on Soviet director 'Sergei Parajanov' premieres at Venice Film Festival

Washington [US], September 3 : A new documentary about Soviet director Sergei Parajanov, titled 'I Will Revenge This World With Love - S. Parajanov' will premiere at the Venice Film Festival this year.

Directed by Zara Jian, the film shows Parajanov's influence on cinema and the struggles he faced during his life.

An exclusive first look at the trailer for the documentary was provided by The Hollywood Reporter, which features an impressive lineup of directors and artists.

Among them are Atom Egoyan, Tarsem Singh, Emir Kusturica, and Russian actress-in-exile Chulpan Khamatova. They all share how Parajanov's work has impacted their lives and artistic journeys.

Born in Georgia, Sergei Parajanov became a revolutionary figure in international cinema with his 1965 film Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors.

This was his first movie to break away from the socialist realism that dominated Soviet cinema. Instead, Parajanov embraced experimental and poetic visual storytelling, a move that made him a major influence on independent and arthouse cinema.

His films, including Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors and The Colour of Pomegranates (1969), are considered some of the greatest films of all time by critics, including those at Sight & Sound.

However, Parajanov's life revolved around controversy and hardship. He faced persecution from Soviet authorities due to his personal life (he was bisexual), his films, and his political views, particularly his support for Ukrainian nationalism. Parajanov was imprisoned twice because of these factors.

In her documentary, Jian uses Parajanov's life and work to show today's geopolitical crises and to inspire artists who are oppressed or silenced by those in power.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Jian in a statement said, "My goal was to make a film with heroes from all over the world, to reflect the impact Paradjanov has had internationally and throughout the years, not just during the Soviet region and era."

I Will Revenge This World With Love - S. Parajanov will have its world premiere in the Venice Classics section of the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

