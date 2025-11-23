Documentary 'Where The Heart' draws packed audience at screening in IFFI 2025

Panjim (Goa) [India], November 23 : The critically acclaimed short documentary 'Where The Heart' premiered at the 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Sunday.

After impressive showings at both the Kolkata International Film Festival and the Jagran International Film Festival, the documentary 'Where The Heart' drew a packed audience at the screening in IFFI 2025.

The documentary was screened at the Indian Panorama section. It was written and directed by Ulka Mayur.

The film had its international premiere last month at Toronto's International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA). It is produced by Mayur Puri, with Mannan Shaah and Ulka Mayur as co-producers.

According to the press note shared by the makers, 'Where The Heart' chronicles Umesh Garate's yearly journey from Mumbai to his ancestral village to celebrate the Ganapati festival.

Through this intimate homecoming, the film explores themes of family bonds, migration, belonging, and the subtle yet powerful changes taking place in rural life.

"It's wonderful to see the film receiving such warm appreciation on the festival circuit. We had a houseful screening today. The film is charting its own path from Toronto to Kolkata, Mumbai, and now Goa. It's gratifying that audiences are embracing storytelling across diverse formats," said director Ulka Mayur.

The documentary is scheduled for its second screening at IFFI on November 24.

The 56th International Film Festival of India is currently underway in Goa. It will run till November 28.

