Docuseries on former WWE boss Vince McMahon to be out on this date

Los Angeles [US], August 29 : The release date of the docuseries on former WWE boss Vince McMahon has been disclosed.

The series, titled "Mr. McMahon," will be out on Netflix on September 25. It consists of six one-hour episodes, Variety reported.

The official synopsis for the series read, "'McMahon' chronicles the rise and fall of Vince McMahon, controversial businessman and co-founder of WWE. From his transformation of the WWE from a small, regional business into a global entertainment powerhouse to the explosive sexual misconduct allegations that led to his eventual resignation, this six-episode series offers a deep dive into McMahon's life and his enduring franchise. Culled from over 200 hours of interviews with McMahon himself (prior to his resignation), his family members, business associates and some of the most iconic names in wrestling history, as well as the journalists who uncovered McMahon's allegations filmmaker Chris Smith ('Tiger King') and executive producer Bill Simmons ('30 for 30') present an unflinching, no-holds-barred look at one of the most enigmatic figures in sports entertainment."

The docuseries was announced in October 2020. A few years later, McMahon announced his retirement from WWE amid an investigation into misconduct allegations by the WWE board of directors.

He made a stunning return to the company in early 2023 to negotiate its sale, which eventually happened when Endeavor bought WWE and merged it with UFC under the TKO Group banner.

