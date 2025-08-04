Doechii announces headlining tour

Washington DC [US], August 4 : Rapper and singer Doechii performed on the T-Mobile stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Saturday, August 2. After entrertaining the audience, she announced her tour starting on October 14, reported People.

Doechii said, "Before we get out of here, I want to make an announcement. I'm gonna be going on tour on October 14. What's up, y'all? Bye!"

Before closing out her 50-minute set, Doechii made sure to use every minute to keep fans engaged. Not only did she run through hits like "Nissan Altima," "Anxiety" and "Denial Is a River," she also poked fun at her Met Gala umbrella outburst by having JT emerge from behind the props to perform their duet, "Alter Ego," reported People.

While Doechii garnered the same kind of festival attention Chappell Roan did the previous summer, as per the outlet.

On August 2, TWICE made history as the first all-female K-pop group to headline the festival. The women also broke the internet when Momo and Nayeon delivered their now-infamous dance break and twerked for the crowd.

The whole weekend, they provided concert goers with the Whole Body Deo collection, so they could rock out to Doechii, Rodrigo, 22, as well as A$AP Rocky and Sabrina Carpenter, reported People.

Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon, known professionally as Doechii's songs became viral videos on TikTok in 2021 and she signed recording contracts with Top Dawg Entertainment and Capitol Records in 2022. Her single "What It Is (Block Boy)" (2023), which features Kodak Black, became her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and received a platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Doechii has guest appeared on several tracks including Tyler, the Creator's "Balloon" (2024) and Jennie's "ExtraL" (2025). Her accolades include a Grammy Award and nominations for two MTV Video Music Awards, a BET Award, and two Soul Train Music Awards. Additionally, Billboard Women in Music named her a Rising Star in 2023 and Woman of the Year in 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor