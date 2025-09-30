Does Varun Dhawan Lose Sleep Over SSKTK Clashing With Kantara: Chapter 1? Here’s What the Actor Says

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (SSKTK) and Kantara: Chapter 1 will release on October 2, 2025. There is a huge clash expected at the box office. Sacnilk reported that the advance collection of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari grossed Rs 39.16 lakh, and with block seats, the total rises to Rs 1.15 crore as of September 29. Speaking about the clash with the South Indian Movie, SSKTK actor Varun Dhawan said in an interview was asked about the clash at the box office, to which he replied by saying that there is the word Indian joint with South Indian movies, so it is a movie made in India and he is proud of it. He further said that he does not think that the business of SSKTK will be affected.

He was asked if he felt anxious and had any sleepless nights, to which Varun replied, “No, nothing like that. If I can just correct you, it's South Indian cinema, yes, so there's a word Indian joint with it. So it's our cinema only eventually. We are as, I'm as proud of that cinema like I'm proud of any film over here. I feel ki mere desh ki film ban rahi na, eventually kisi, koi doosre desh se toh nahi aa rahi hai. (It is a movie made in my country, India, and not in any other country.)”

SSKTK’s Director, Shashank Khaitan, said, “I don't think the business is divided man. Maybe the business will not happen in 10 days. The business might happen in 20 days. That's the only difference. I think we'll ultimately end up doing what we have to do. I think every film which whatever it finishes with, is what it deserves to be. I am a believer of that. So as you said ki ho sakta hum X number Friday ko karte hain. Hum X minus kuch karenge. But hum 10 din aur chal jayenge toh humare ko wo number phir bhi mil jayega. (If we earn X amount on Friday and then X amount later, but eventually in 10 days, we will earn profits.)

Further, Varun Dhawan said that Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra are significant dates, and both films have the potential to do huge business. They are very different from each other. He said, “Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra is a very big date. Two films can really do big business. And they are very different films. I don't know what is the best time. I would love to come on a date where no film comes. Aath hafto ke liye koi film hi mat dalo bas humara hi film rakho. But aise koi date hain hi nahi. (There is no date when only our film can run alone in theatres for eight weeks.) So unless you are on this very big film which is made at a budget of 200-300 crores, we can't dictate terms or we can't find any place. So what is a good date, we felt, our distributors felt and I think Karan sir felt, Dharma felt, they chose that date and as actors we are doing our best. And till now I think our songs and everything has got that catch up at least.”

Sacnilk also reported on September 30 that Kantara: Chapter 1 grossed 6.78 crore, and the total with blocked seats goes up to 11.28 crore. Although Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) currently leads at the box office, likely due to its established franchise, SSKTK is creating a buzz with its songs. This is just the beginning, as the real numbers will be revealed on October 2, 2025—Dasara—when the film releases in theaters.