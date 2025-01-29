"Doesn't matter..": 'Indian Idol 5' fame Sreerama Chandra defends Jasleen Royal amid online backlash over her performance during Coldplay concert

New Delhi [India], January 29 : Following backlash over Jasleen Royal's performance as the opening act for Coldplay's Mumbai concert, 'Indian Idol 5' winner Sreerama Chandra on Wednesday defended the singer, stating that it's a "personal choice' whether people like her performance or not.

'Indian Idol 5' winner Sreerama Chandra in a conversation withsaid, "I am very happy for Jasleen that she got an opportunity like this and secondly it was a job that was offered to her and no matter what you are especially if you are a singer and a successful artist, and people are listening to your songs on Spotify that means people like you and love you so the same people cannot troll her for not doing a great job or not being as expected. Now, she was placed there for a certain reason and she did her best. That's the best that she delivered. So, whether people like her or not is their personal choice. But I don't think it is fair towards an artist to be trolled like that because no artist is going to say no to a big opportunity like that."

Sreerama Chandra is a well-known playback singer and actor, who is recognized for his work in Telugu cinema, Bollywood, and television. He has sung some popular numbers including Subhanallah from the film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and many more. In 2021, he participated in 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5', finishing as the second runner-up. He also hosted the first season of Telugu Indian Idol.

Sreerama shared that if Coldplay has given her this opportunity there must be a reason behind it, "I am sure Coldplay has the numbers and statistics in their mind about who are the good artists and who suits the position like that and probably she is very good and quite a popular artist and she has made songs that are popular in India."

"However, independent music has just started picking up in the Indian music fraternity, however, Bollywood music is very popular. Jasleen is a popular independent artist and Coldplay being an independent band would definitely endorse an independent artist. I think it doesn't matter if people like her or not because it was ultimately the choice of the band Coldplay to take her..," he added.

Meanwhile, Indian singer Jasleen Royal performed at Coldplay's concert at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, January 18.

Jasleen opened the show with a soulful performance of her song "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan", captivating the audience. Later, she joined Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, on stage for a heartfelt duet of "We Pray", a track from the band's latest album Moon Music.

Sharing highlights of the memorable evening on Instagram, Jasleen posted clips of her performance and rehearsals. Dressed in a shimmering black outfit with smoky makeup and wavy hair, she looked stunning as she played the piano and sang to loud cheers from the crowd.

Expressing her gratitude, she wrote, "Thank you Mumbai, I love you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasleen royal (@jasleenroyal)

The evening was filled with surprises, with Chris Martin infusing a uniquely Indian flavour into the concert.

The concert featured several surprises. Chris Martin charmed fans by reading placards held by the audience, saying "Shukriya" and even shouting "Jai Shri Ram," which drew enthusiastic applause. Curious about the phrase, Martin asked fans what it meant.

Adding a playful twist, Martin gave a shoutout to Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. During one of the final songs, he joked, "Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage. He says he needs to bowl at me now." Although Bumrah didn't appear, the mention thrilled the crowd.

The concert, organized by BookMyShow Live, was a sensory extravaganza featuring Coldplay classics like Fix You and A Sky Full of Stars.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor