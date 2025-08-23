"Dogesh bhai! Tum aage bahdo!" Raveena Tandon welcomes SC's revised order on stray dogs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 : Actor Raveena Tandon welcomed the Supreme Court's revised order on stray dogs, which now allows them to return to their neighbourhoods after sterilisation and vaccination, except in cases where they are infected with rabies or show "aggressive behaviour."

Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, the actor said that "better sense has prevailed" and also urged that the programmes and funds meant for vaccinations and sterilisation must be implemented properly.

"Dogesh bhai! Tum aage bahdo! Hum Tumhare saath hain! Better sense has prevailed. Thank you #cji #supremecourt. Now make sure the programmes and funds allocated for vaccinations and sterilisation are implemented correctly," her Instagram post read.

Actor-comedian Vir Das also took to his X account to react to the decision, emphasising the importance of sterilisation, vaccination, and giving dogs a "safe return" to their areas. The comedian further urged local authorities to act swiftly in creating dedicated feeding areas. He also suggested that municipalities collaborate with trainers and behaviourists for "behavioural modification" and better integration of dogs into communities.

"Thank you to the Supreme Court of India for supporting the process of sterilisation, vaccination, and a safe return of our community dogs to their neighbourhoods. Hopefully, the municipality can act quickly in creating dedicated feeding areas and also work with multiple dog trainers and behaviourists in Delhi and nationwide for behavioural modification and community integration. It is nice to know our voiceless dogs can rely on your empathy and balance.", Das's post read.

Thank you to the Supreme Court of India for supporting the process of sterilisation, vaccination and a safe return of our community dogs to their neighbourhood. Hopefully the municipality can be speedy about creating dedicated feeding areas and also rely on multiple dog trainers…— Vir Das (@thevirdas) August 22, 2025

The Supreme Court on Friday revised its earlier August 11 order on stray animals and ordered their release following sterilisation and immunisation. The Supreme Court clarified that stray dogs infected with rabies or showing aggressive behaviour will not be released back and will be kept separately.

"Stray dogs will be released back to the same area after sterilisation and immunisation, except those infected with rabies or exhibiting aggressive behaviour," the court ordered.

The court ordered that no public feeding of dogs will be allowed, and dedicated feeding spaces for stray dogs will be created. It ordered the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) to create feeding areas in municipal wards. It also noted that animal lovers can submit an application to the MCD for the adoption of dogs.

